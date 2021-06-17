BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 936 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

