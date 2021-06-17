BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 88.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Costamare were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 98,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 157,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 272,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares in the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

