BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 277.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 654,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.