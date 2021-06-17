BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $215,000 Stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 61,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MSGN opened at $15.66 on Thursday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $888.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

