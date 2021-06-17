BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 7,009 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tredegar by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tredegar by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tredegar by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $519.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

