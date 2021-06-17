Bob D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DRNA stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

