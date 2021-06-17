Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.10

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 348010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.48.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

