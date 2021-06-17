Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in May

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $$8.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

