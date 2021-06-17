Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.38.

NYSE:BXP opened at $121.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.87. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

