Bounty0x Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $477,606.93 and $47,426.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00761666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

