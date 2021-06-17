Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the period. Bp Plc owned about 0.26% of LHC Group worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 849.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after acquiring an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,577. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.50 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

