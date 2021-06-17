Bp Plc Has $12 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

GD stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

