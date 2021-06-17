Bp Plc Has $21.49 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bp Plc cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,519 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $21,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $88,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 169,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,575. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

