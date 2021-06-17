Bp Plc Sells 11,826 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $211.10. The stock had a trading volume of 337,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

