Bp Plc Sells 9,026 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.