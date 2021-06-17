BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 504,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,711. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

