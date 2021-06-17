Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $524,202.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,598 shares of company stock worth $24,881,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

