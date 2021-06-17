Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Raised to $10.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.92.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.