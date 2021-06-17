Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Raised to $10.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
BHR stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.