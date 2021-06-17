Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

BHR opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $311.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.