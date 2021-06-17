Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.21

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 17431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.