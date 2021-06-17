Brent Frei Sells 49,900 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $3,250,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,726,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00.

SMAR opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

