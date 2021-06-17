Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $371.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 371.50 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78), with a volume of 1201143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.81).

BRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.90. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.