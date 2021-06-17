Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,627 shares of company stock valued at $9,450,948 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

