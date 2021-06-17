Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

