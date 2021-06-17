Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 21,340 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,340 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,007,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $60.52 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

