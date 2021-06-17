Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,043 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $182.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

