Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 13,571 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $806,508,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,735 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.93.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

