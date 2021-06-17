Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 694 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,569,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,296,000 after purchasing an additional 162,085 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

