Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,089 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

