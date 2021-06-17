Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after acquiring an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,020,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

