Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.74. 81,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,652,209. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $67.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

