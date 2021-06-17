Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce sales of $667.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.60 million to $672.43 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $482.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

COLD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. 6,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,092. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -768.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

