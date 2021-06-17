Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 651,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,822. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,071 shares of company stock worth $9,515,683 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

