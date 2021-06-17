Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

