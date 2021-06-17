Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,429 shares of company stock valued at $212,554,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82. Certara has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

