Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.86. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

