Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.02. Limelight Networks posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

LLNW opened at $3.28 on Monday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $412.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

