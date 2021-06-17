Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 1,255,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,208. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

