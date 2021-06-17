Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report $66.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the highest is $67.88 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $52.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $271.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. 340,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $46.45.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

