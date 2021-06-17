Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock remained flat at $$13.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,495. The company has a market cap of $259.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 88.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

