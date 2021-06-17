Brokerages Set Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

