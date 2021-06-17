Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $176.80

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $847,823 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.58 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.