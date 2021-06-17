Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$12.93

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Cineplex stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.54. 462,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,779. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.86.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

