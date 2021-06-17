Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$12.93

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
Cineplex stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.54. 462,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,779. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.86.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
