Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $165.65

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of -380.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

