Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) PT at $24.29

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $128,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HESM opened at $27.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.26. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.17%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

