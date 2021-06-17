Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Target Price at $153.88

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $128.01 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

