Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) PT at GBX 240

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 244 ($3.19).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 232.80 ($3.04) on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 693.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.