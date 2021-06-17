Brokerages Set Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) PT at $23.83

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of PAX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 247,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $893.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.