Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Howard Hughes Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Howard Hughes in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of HHC opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.81 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

