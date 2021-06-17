Brokers Set Expectations for Alliance Data Systems Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

